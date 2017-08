Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Sunday! High pressure remains in control of our weather to wrap up the weekend. If you are headed to Lucas Oil Stadium the roof will be open!

Our morning starts off sunny followed by partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

Afternoon highs slowly climb back into the upper 80s by midweek as humidity returns. Wednesday afternoon through Friday afternoon is our best window for rain and storms.