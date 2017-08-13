× Plainfield lifts Boil Advisory after tests show water is safe

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A Water Boil Advisory that took effect Thursday has been lifted for those in Plainfield and Belleville.

“We’ve appreciated everyone’s patience and cooperation as we’ve complied with the testing procedures necessary to prove the water is safe,” said Andrew Klinger, Town Manager. “I personally understand the frustrations of the people who live in the affected area as my family has been affected as well. The Town apologizes for the inconvenience, but we take seriously the health of our residents and utility customers.”

The town said in a press release Sunday that the advisory was not issued in response to any known contaminant, but was a precautionary measure in response to a loss of water pressure. The advisory was first issued when a valve broke apart from an existing water main during a construction project.

Repairs were made later Thursday afternoon, but testing was required before the advisory could be lifted.

“Successive days of testing multiple water samples are required before the all clear could be given,” Klinger said.

Plainfield Department of Public Works Director Jason Castetter said the water was tested for total Coliform, an indicator organism that may indicate the presence of bacteria in the water.

“Back-to-back readings have demonstrated no evidence of coliform,” Castetter said, “and so the advisory can be lifted.”