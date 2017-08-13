× Purdue gets OK for online university from Indiana officials

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has given Purdue University the OK to launch a new online school.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports that the commission’s unanimous Thursday vote is the first of three major approvals that Purdue needs to start operating the online university. The online school would stem from Purdue’s recent acquisition of for-profit Kaplan University and is being referred to as “NewU” until an official name is chosen.

The school now needs permission from the U.S. Department of Education and the Higher Learning Commission, which accredits higher education institutions in 19 states including Indiana. If both entities approve then the school could be up-and-running by early next year.

University President Mitch Daniels has said he hopes the online option will help increase education access to those who didn’t finish college.

