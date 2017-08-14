Charlottesville police chief provides update regarding weekend violence, fatal crash

CHALOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville’s police chief spoke Monday regarding the violence in the city over the weekend.

During the press conference, Chief Al Thomas said his department is “still receiving reports of assaults and additional crimes.”

Cheif Thomas denied reports that officers were instructed to not make arrests at Saturday’s alt-right rally without the mayor’s permission. He said police had a very large footprint during the event, but groups did not follow a predetermined plan by entering from all around the park where the rally took place.

The Chief also said he regrets that the city had a tragic outcome during the rally. One woman lost her life and several others were injured when tensions escalated between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

Authorities say 32-year-old Heather Heyer died after a 20-year-old Ohio man plowed a car through a group of people.

Chief Thomas says authorities will pursue charges against driver and he’s is confident justice will prevail.

The chief says his department is working to ensure vigils and other events this week will be safe.

Presidents Trump spoke out against several of the groups participating in the weekend rally during a Monday afternoon press conference.

“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said