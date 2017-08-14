× Concerts and Gen Con Festival highlight a busy week for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the more popular conventions returns to Indianapolis this week as Gen Con, the longest-running and best-attended gaming convention in the world, returns to the Indiana Convention Center Aug. 17 – 20. The convention includes tournaments, guest appearances, exhibit hall booths, games, workshops, seminars, art shows, auctions and costumed attendees. The convention brings almost 50,000 to the four day event.

Drivers around the Convention Center should find increased crowds along Capitol, Georgia, and South Street during this event.

Other downtown activities, including the numerous music festivals and sporting events are:

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

The south lane of the west block of Georgia Street (between Illinois Street and Capitol Avenue) will be closed 12 – 1 p.m. for Workout Wednesday.

Thursday, Aug. 17

The north lane of the west block of Georgia Street will be closed 8 a.m. Thursday – 7 p.m. Sunday for Gen Con Festival.

South Street between Missouri Street and Capitol Avenue will be closed 8 a.m. Thursday – 7 p.m. Saturday.

Alley 625 N running from Massachusetts Avenue to Park Avenue (the first alley north of North Street) will be closed 10 a.m. Thursday – Sunday Aug. 27 for Indy Fringe Festival.

Friday, Aug. 18

Food Truck Friday will take place on the west block of Georgia Street. As a result, the south lane will be closed 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20

The south half of Monument Circle will be closed 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. for India Day. The NorthWest Quadrant will be closed 11 a.m. – noon for the parade.

Special Events

Gen Con will be taking place at the Indiana Convention Center Thursday – Sunday.

Indy Fringe Festival begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 27.

Concerts at the Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn may cause increased traffic around White River State Park Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

An Indiana Fever game may cause increased traffic around Bankers Life Fieldhouse Sunday evening