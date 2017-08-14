× DNR: Alcohol may have been factor in serious ATV crash in Brown County

NINEVEH, Ind. – A man was critically injured after an ATV crash in Brown County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, first responders were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the 8700 block of Nineveh Road.

Witnesses told investigators they saw an ATV traveling down the road before losing control, veering off the road and striking a barn structure.

The driver, identified as Christopher Oder, 38, was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition after suffering head trauma.

Indiana Conservation Officers said alcohol is believed to have played a role in the crash. Officers said Oder was not wearing protective gear at the time of the accident, which remains under investigation.