Fort Wayne Children's Zoo celebrates birth of baby giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne’s zoo is celebrating the birth of baby giraffe that already weighs nearly 200 pounds.

The 6-foot-1 female reticulated giraffe was born Aug. 6 at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and she arrived weighing in at 172 pounds.

Zoo officials say the young calf has been named Kita, a Swahili word that means “to stand firm.”

Staff veterinarian Kami Fox says the newborn and her mother are doing very well, although it’s unclear whether visitors will be able to see the youngster before the zoo closes for the season October 8.

The zoo now has eight reticulated giraffes, including six females and two males. The African species is threatened by poaching, habitat destruction and civil unrest.