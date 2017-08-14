× IMPD officer escapes serious injury when squad car struck by suspected drunk driver

INDIANAPOLIS–An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officer traveling southbound on Meridian St. was hit by who police say was a heavily intoxicated driver late Sunday.

The crash happened about 11:00 p.m. near the intersection of 64th St. and N. Meridian St. The alleged intoxicated driver heading north on Meridian St. either disregarded a stop light, or turned in front of the police officer, according to crash scene investigators.

The female officer–who was alert and stable at the scene–was transported to Methodist Hospital for medical evaluation. The officer reportedly suffered injuries to her hip and jaw, and had visible injuries to the arms and legs. Rescuers had to assist the officer our of her damaged squad car, pulling her out of a window.

The male driver of the other vehicle is in custody and was taken downtown for a DUI blood draw. Preliminary results showed the driver’s blood alcohol content to be high, according to police.