Pacers Bikeshare program looking to help Gen Con attendees get around this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The event brings about 50,000 plus for a four day event, and for attendees for Gen Con, trying to get around downtown can be a challenge, especially for those out-of-town visitors.

Officials for the Pacers Bike Share Program have been preparing for the festival goers by getting bikes and stations ready for those coming to Indianapolis later this week.

Officials believe that nearly 5,000 trips will be done this weekend by people using the bikes, which according to Sarah Frey, Development and Marketing Manager for Indiana Pacers BikeShare Program, is almost a record for this type of event.

“Those using the bikes this weekend should download the app, “B-Cycle” , which is available in the Apple and Android app stores and will provide you with live bike/dock availability at nearby stations” according to Frey.

She went on to say that the app also allows you other features to help you keep the bike longer if you are trying to return it to a station that is full and also gives you a list of nearby stations with available docks.

Washington and Meridian, Monument Circle and Mass Ave and Alabama are the most used stations. If you find one empty or full, waiting for a few minutes will typically bring other riders that are checking in or out. Stations like Victory Field or Bankers Life Fieldhouse can yield more bikes for larger groups and don’t have high turnover, leading to more predictable availability. Frey also said that everyone should check the map often to check on availability and other activity.