Police investigate Monday morning accident on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are still investigating what happened in an early morning accident at a Circle K gas station located at 10th and High School Road.

One of the drivers involved told Fox 59 News that he was sitting at the gas pump around 6:30 a.m. when another vehicle came onto the business property and hit his car.

Police have yet to report on what lead up to the incident but were able to state that neither driver was injured.