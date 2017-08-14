CARMEL, Ind. -- A piece of Hawaii is coming to central Indiana, in the form of a raw fish salad done island style. Sherman stopped by Main Street Poke to check out how the dish is made.
Traditional Hawaiian meal comes to Indiana restaurant
