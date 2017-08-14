WATCH LIVE: Charlottesville police chief to provide update regarding weekend violence, fatal crash

CHALOTTESVILLE, Va. — Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas is speaking to the media regarding the violence in the city over the weekend.

One woman lost her life and several others were injured when tensions escalated between white nationalists and counterprotesters.

Authorities say 32-year-old Heather Heyer died after a 20-year-old Ohio man plowed a car through a group of people.

Presidents Trump spoke out against several of the groups participating in the weekend rally during a Monday afternoon press conference.

“Racism is evil — and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” Trump said