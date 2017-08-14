Water shut off at east side apartment complex for unknown reason

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Renters at an east side apartment complex are without water.

“My sink is full of dirty dishes and I cannot clean my dishes whatsoever because my water doesn’t work,” said Dasheonia Jones, an Arborstone renter.

Citizen’s Energy confirms to FOX59 that water was shut off at the Arborstone Apartments near Post Road and 38th. Due to privacy issues, the company couldn’t release the reason for the water disconnection. Arborstone tenants believe it’s because of a big past due bill. Jones says water is included in the rent, which she just paid less than two weeks ago.

“It’s really frustrating when you actually pay your rent on time and then you’re thinking they’re taking care of the part they’re supposed to be taking care of and the water is not being taken care of,” said Jones.

Dasheonia Jones lives with her four children. The youngest is just a 9-month-old.

“They can’t wash up for school in the morning. They can’t brush their teeth. They probably can’t eat a meal they’re supposed to eat for breakfast, all that stuff,” said Jones.

Several renters came home from work on Monday afternoon to discover their place had no water.

“I was pissed, very point blank, like everybody else out here is,” said Tina Bush, an Arborstone renter.

A couple weeks ago, tenants received a notification from Citizen’s Energy, warning water service would be disconnected by the 9th.

Several tenants assumed the issue had been fixed.

“When the 9th came, we still had water. Today we have no water,” said Bush.

The health department issued an emergency warning to the property owners at Arborstone. Water must be restored within 24 hours. If not, this matter can be taken to court.

“Everybody is frustrated,” said Jones.

This mother of four wants to know when her family is getting water and what happened to her rent money that was supposed to be going towards the water bill.

“What are you guys doing with that, pocketing it? Because why isn’t the water being paid,” said Jones.

The Health Department is expected to do a re-inspection at the complex Tuesday. FOX59 tried calling the property management several times. Like several other renters, our calls went unanswered.