2 juveniles suffer minor injuries after being struck by vehicle at Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two juveniles were struck by a car at the Indiana State Fair Tuesday night.

State police believe the incident happened shortly after 9 p.m. near the infield on the fairgrounds.

During a press briefing, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said the two people struck have very minor injuries and were not transported to a hospital.

Sgt. Wheeles said the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Camry, fled the scene. The car has been found, but officers say the driver is still at large.

Officers say it’s too early to say if the incident was accidental, but it’s concerning when anyone chooses to leave the scene.

Watch the press briefing below:

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.