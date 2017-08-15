CSX cutting jobs at Avon rail yard

AVON, Ind. – CSX confirms that it is cutting jobs at its Avon rail yard.

Two weeks ago, FOX59 was able to get inside the facility to verify workers’ claims that CSX appeared to be shutting down the facility.

Tracks that rail workers used to describe as “bustling and loud” were empty and quiet.

At that time, CSX said there was no news to share about operations in Avon. But just last week, a union representative says workers were told the company decided to cut their jobs.

Rail maintenance staff say they’re concerned the job cuts will impact safety at the yard.

As of now, CSX is not commenting on the number of jobs lost, but does state that safety continues to be its highest priority.

“The safety of our employees and the communities where we operate continues to be CSX’s highest priority,” said company.

Below is a statement provided by CSX: