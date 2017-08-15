× Feeling more like August now, as storm chances begin to creep back in

Skies are clear and fog has settled in across the state. Nothing too thick to create major issues but definitely noticeable in spots. Expect another dose of sunshine to begin the day with additional cloud development for the afternoon. There may be just enough instability to pop an isolated storm this afternoon, especially north, but most areas will remain rain-free. Something we have seen plenty of these past couple of weeks, now, 1.28″ below average (rainfall) in city for the month of August.

Greater rain chances return Wednesday night and into Thursday as a low travels across the Ohio Valley. Any rainfall will help, but this will not provide the good soaking we need. Still, some is better than none. As of now, rainfall potential should cover 50% of the state with average totals around 0.25″ or less. You should also expect many dry hours on Thursday.