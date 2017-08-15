× IKEA Fishers sets grand opening date for October 11

FISHERS, Ind. – We finally know when the highly anticipated IKEA Fishers store will open. The city of Fishers announced on Tuesday morning that the grand opening date is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, October 11.

The store, which is located at 116th Street and I-69, will be nearly 300,000 square feet and employ 250 people.

Inside you’ll find three model homes interiors, 50 room settings, a play area for children and a restaurant serving IKEA’s famous Swedish specialties including its famous meatballs.

The new IKEA store will also have the largest solar rooftop in the state.