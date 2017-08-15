× IMPD officer demoted to sergeant after pleading guilty in OWI case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) says an officer was demoted in connection with operating while intoxicated charges earlier this year.

Steve King was off-duty when officers found him passed out in his truck on March 15. The truck was stopped in the middle of the street diagonally across both lanes of traffic. Police found a bag of food from Steak ‘n Shake and a partially melted milkshake in the vehicle, which was still running.

According to court documents, King registered a .255 after taking a portable breath test. A blood draw taken later showed his blood alcohol content was .315, nearly four times the legal limit of .08.

He pleaded guilty in May and received probation. His license was also suspended. On Tuesday, IMPD confirmed they demoted the officer from lieutenant to sergeant.