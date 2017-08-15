Keep watering, dry August continues but rain chances will rise; Hotter days ahead

HEATING UP

Tuesday afternoon the temperature reached 88-degrees in Indianapolis marking the warmest day here in over three weeks – since July 22nd (90-degrees). To date August has been cooler than normal with the average temperature -2.5° per day below normal.

Temperatures will remain warmer the next several days and there are signals that a 90-degree day is possible soon. The

We haven’t reached the 90-degree mark since July 22nd. Only 6 days have reached 90° – to date we average 14. the most 49 times through August 15th in 2012!

More warmth in the forecast and long range computer runs from out trusted EURO model suggest 90s here Sunday and Monday for the solar eclipse.

STILL DRY

At the midway point of August and we are very dry. Area lawns are showing the stress and August 2017 is now the driest to date since 2001. Only 5 other August’s have been this dry. Most recent 2001 (.05″). The driest to date 1940 with only a trace.

The dry spell actually started late in July. Only .12″ of rain has fallen since July 28th (19 days) and in that span we are nearing 2″ below normal.

Still no real rain area-wide until Thursday and we pointed out yesterday that computer generated radar forecasts are over estimating the rainfall coverage and intensity. Computers cranked out 30% coverage for this afternoon and we felt 20% or less would be a better fit.

A weak wind shift in the area could being a isolated shower, downpour or even a thunderstorm. A this time Thursday still is the best bet for rainfall and coverage could reach as much as 55% of the area. Fingers crossed.