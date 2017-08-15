Lemon Meringue Skillet Dip is an easy twist on the classic dessert

Posted 2:32 AM, August 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:48AM, August 15, 2017

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Lemon Meringue Skillet Dip

Ingredients

For the filling

  • 28 ounces sweetened condensed milk
  • 2/3 cup lemon juice
  • 4 egg yolks
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest

For the meringue

  • 4 egg whites
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 8 Tablespoons of sugar

Directions

For the filling

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Mix together sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, egg yolks, and lemon zest; set aside

For the meringue

  1. Combine egg whites, vanilla, and cream of tartar
  2. Using an electric mixer, beat at medium speed until soft peaks form
  3. Switch mixer to high speed and add sugar 1 tablespoon at a time
  4. Continue beating until sugar dissolves and stiff peaks form

Assembly

  1. Spread filling into bottom of 10-inch prepared cast iron skillet
  2. Spread meringue on top of filling; use back of spoon to form peaks
  3. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the meringue peaks start to turn brown
  4. Serve immediately with graham crackers