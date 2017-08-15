Lemon Meringue Skillet Dip is an easy twist on the classic dessert
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Lemon Meringue Skillet Dip
Ingredients
For the filling
- 28 ounces sweetened condensed milk
- 2/3 cup lemon juice
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 teaspoons lemon zest
For the meringue
- 4 egg whites
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
- 8 Tablespoons of sugar
Directions
For the filling
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Mix together sweetened condensed milk, lemon juice, egg yolks, and lemon zest; set aside
For the meringue
- Combine egg whites, vanilla, and cream of tartar
- Using an electric mixer, beat at medium speed until soft peaks form
- Switch mixer to high speed and add sugar 1 tablespoon at a time
- Continue beating until sugar dissolves and stiff peaks form
Assembly
- Spread filling into bottom of 10-inch prepared cast iron skillet
- Spread meringue on top of filling; use back of spoon to form peaks
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes or until the meringue peaks start to turn brown
- Serve immediately with graham crackers