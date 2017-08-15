Police appeal for help in solving fatal 2016 hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are looking for a vehicle in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash from 2016.

On July 25, 2016, 37-year-old Michael Foree was found unresponsive at West 59th Street and Georgetown Road after someone hit his motorcycle and then left the scene.

Detectives believe Foree was heading south on Georgetown Road toward 59th Street when an SUV struck his motorcycle while turning west onto 59th Street from northbound Georgetown Road.

Foree died from his injuries, and the crime has remained unsolved since it happened. Police released photos of the green 2005-2007 Ford Freestyle that they believe struck Foree’s motorcycle.

Investigators are again appealing for help in solving the case.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).