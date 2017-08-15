RECIPE: Roasted Cauliflower Cakes with Avocado Herb Puree and Arugula and Kale Salad

Posted 10:11 AM, August 15, 2017, by

Roasted Cauliflower Cakes with Avocado Herb Puree and Arugula and Kale Salad

Cakes:

  • 12 ounces cauliflower florets
  • 1 (10-ounce) peeled baking potato, cut into 4 wedges
  • 2 large shallots, halved lengthwise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1/2 cup gluten free panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), lightly toasted
  • 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Avocado puree:

  • 2 limes, juiced
  • 1 ripe medium sized avocado
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 2 teaspoons minced fresh chives
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 garlic clove, minced

Salad:

  • 2 cups baby arugula
  • 2 cups baby kale
  • 1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes (heirloom if you can get them).
  • 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

Step 1

  • Preheat oven to 400°

Step 2

  • To prepare cakes, place cauliflower, potato, and shallots on a baking sheet. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons oil over vegetables; toss. Bake at 400° for 35 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Place cauliflower mixture in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until chopped. Scrape mixture into a bowl. Add fontina, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and egg, stirring well.

Step 3

  • Combine panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano in a shallow dish. Using wet hands, shape cauliflower mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) patties; dredge in panko mixture. Place patties on baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until browned, turning once.
  • Alternatively, these cakes can be pan seared in a preheated skillet over medium high heat. Cook each side for 2-3 minutes or until it turns golden brown.

 Step 4

  • To prepare sauce, combine sour cream and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl.

Step 5

  • To prepare salad, combine arugula, tomatoes, 2 teaspoons oil, and juice; toss well to coat. Place 1 cup arugula mixture on each of 4 plates; top with 2 cakes and 1 tablespoon herb sauce.