RECIPE: Roasted Cauliflower Cakes with Avocado Herb Puree and Arugula and Kale Salad

Roasted Cauliflower Cakes with Avocado Herb Puree and Arugula and Kale Salad
Cakes:
- 12 ounces cauliflower florets
- 1 (10-ounce) peeled baking potato, cut into 4 wedges
- 2 large shallots, halved lengthwise
- 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 ounces fontina cheese, shredded (about 1/2 cup)
- 1/2 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1/2 cup gluten free panko (Japanese breadcrumbs), lightly toasted
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
Avocado puree:
- 2 limes, juiced
- 1 ripe medium sized avocado
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 2 teaspoons minced fresh chives
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 garlic clove, minced
Salad:
- 2 cups baby arugula
- 2 cups baby kale
- 1/2 cup halved grape tomatoes (heirloom if you can get them).
- 2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Directions
Step 1
- Preheat oven to 400°
Step 2
- To prepare cakes, place cauliflower, potato, and shallots on a baking sheet. Drizzle 1 1/2 tablespoons oil over vegetables; toss. Bake at 400° for 35 minutes or until tender, stirring once. Place cauliflower mixture in a food processor; pulse 10 times or until chopped. Scrape mixture into a bowl. Add fontina, thyme, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and egg, stirring well.
Step 3
- Combine panko and Parmigiano-Reggiano in a shallow dish. Using wet hands, shape cauliflower mixture into 8 (1-inch-thick) patties; dredge in panko mixture. Place patties on baking sheet. Bake at 400° for 25 minutes or until browned, turning once.
- Alternatively, these cakes can be pan seared in a preheated skillet over medium high heat. Cook each side for 2-3 minutes or until it turns golden brown.
Step 4
- To prepare sauce, combine sour cream and next 5 ingredients (through garlic) in a small bowl.
Step 5
- To prepare salad, combine arugula, tomatoes, 2 teaspoons oil, and juice; toss well to coat. Place 1 cup arugula mixture on each of 4 plates; top with 2 cakes and 1 tablespoon herb sauce.