SWAT situation ends on east side with suspect’s surrender
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful resolution Tuesday morning after police used tear gas to draw a burglary suspect out of an east side home.
It happened at 34th and Emerson Tuesday morning. Police received a call about a break-in around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, no one would come out of the home.
Police believed a burglary suspect was still inside. Officers surrounded the home and obtained a search warrant.
Around 10 a.m., officers employed tear gas, and the suspect, a man in his 20s, came out of the home. He surrendered peacefully and will face charges related to the burglary, police said.