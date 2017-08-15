× SWAT situation ends on east side with suspect’s surrender

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A SWAT standoff came to a peaceful resolution Tuesday morning after police used tear gas to draw a burglary suspect out of an east side home.

It happened at 34th and Emerson Tuesday morning. Police received a call about a break-in around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, no one would come out of the home.

Police believed a burglary suspect was still inside. Officers surrounded the home and obtained a search warrant.

Around 10 a.m., officers employed tear gas, and the suspect, a man in his 20s, came out of the home. He surrendered peacefully and will face charges related to the burglary, police said.

Person barricaded in a home in the 3300 block of Emerson near 34th on the east side. SWAT on scene monitoring the situation. pic.twitter.com/TRyEUw9Iby — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) August 15, 2017

IMPD got the call around 7AM for burgarly in progress. When they arrived they found back door kicked in & say at least 1 suspect is inside pic.twitter.com/P1MgVnJ50v — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) August 15, 2017