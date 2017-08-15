VIDEO: ISP troopers bust out hilarious rendition of ‘The Boys Are Back in Town’ at state fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The boys in blue are back again for round two of singing troopers at the Indiana State Fair.

ISP Trooper Brent Lemberg from the Fort Wayne post was patrolling the fairgrounds on with fellow trooper Jonathon Amburgey, of Fort Wayne, and two other troopers when they decided it was the perfect time to break out the classic song “The Boys are Back in Town” by Thin Lizzy.

Amburgey posted it on YouTube on Monday, and it already has over 12,000 views.

“The state fair is a time that we have the opportunity to interact with the public in a way that we normally don't get to. We wanted to show people that we aren't robots. We have a personality, we like to laugh, and most of all, we like to make other people laugh,” Amburgey told FOX59 in 2016 when discussing their first lip sync video, “Summer Nights.”