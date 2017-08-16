× AMBER ALERT issued for 3 children believed to be taken by Brownsburg shooting suspect

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – An Amber Alert has been issued for three children believed to be taken by their father Cristhian Garcia, a suspect in a Brownsburg shooting overnight.

Police are searching for Cristhian, Johnson and Marcos. They are all under the age of 10 and believed to be in extreme danger.

Marcos Garcia is an 8-year-old Hispanic male who is 4 feet 3 inches tall and 75 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Christhian Garcia is a 5-year-old Hispanic male who is 3 feet 7 inches tall and 40 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson Garcia is a 2-year-old Hispanic male who is 2 feet 11 inches and 33 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The clothing description of the children are unknown.

Garcia is believed to be driving a green Volkswagen Jetta.

Police say Garcia shot the boys’ mother and another man at the Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The shooting victims were identified as Alicia Canise Canizales, 22, and Jesus Huesca, 26. The female victim was conscious enough to tell investigators that Garcia was the shooting suspect. Huesca was shot in the head and unresponsive. Both victims were taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Police thought they’d tracked Garcia to a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis, but they didn’t find him after an hours-long SWAT standoff that ended Wednesday morning.

If you have any information please contact the Brownsburg Police Department at 1-888-582-6237 or 911.