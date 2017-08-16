Browsburg shooting suspect charged with murder after 26-year-old man dies

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man who was shot at a HomeGoods distribution center in Brownsburg on Tuesday night has passed away.

Police arrested Cristhian Garcia on Wednesday afternoon, and he is being charged for murder and attempted murder after Jesus Huesca, 26, passed away.

Female shooting victim Alicia Canise Canizales, 22, is awake and alert.

The arrest comes after an hours-long manhunt that started following a shooting at the HomeGoods distribution center around 10:10 p.m.

Police found Canizales and Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Canizales was conscious enough to tell investigators that Garcia was the shooting suspect. Huesca was shot in the head and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at IU Health Methodist Hospital around 1:30 p.m., according to family. His family tells FOX59 he was a great man, and this was a senseless act. A GoFundMe account has been created to raise money for Jesus’ funeral expenses.

The incident also spurred an Amber Alert after police discovered Canizales’ three children were missing, and they believed Garcia took them. The Amber Alert was later canceled after the children were safely located and Garcia was arrested downtown shortly before noon.