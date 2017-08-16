Camp Little Red Door helps kids with cancer enjoy life

Camp Little Red Door is a weeklong camp held in June each year for Indiana children ages 8 to 18 who are in active cancer treatment or remission. It is a chance for children with cancer to have the same camp experience as any other child and to interact with other children facing similar experiences.
Fall Family Camp: October 6-8
Registration is available online through CampDoc. For more information about CampDoc and the cost of camp, please visit here!
Learn more in LRD Camp War Buddies about the benefits for children who attend camp in a study published in Therapeutic Recreation Journal.