Chance of rain and thunderstorms through Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Good Wednesday afternoon! It’s been another hot and humid day with highs in the upper 80s and heat indices in the 90s. A warm front will lift north across our area through Thursday and bring some showers and thunderstorms.
Tonight expect a chance of a shower or t-storm so have an umbrella if you’re planning any outdoor activities just in case. Lows tonight will be in the low 70s with a few t-storms around overnight. Threats will be lightning and heavy rainfall.
Thursday morning and afternoon look to bring thunderstorms. It won’t be a washout but some of the strongest may produce gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall of a quick 0.50 to 1 inch of rainfall. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 80s with heat indices back in the low 90s. It will also be a bit breezy.
We need the rain! After a wet year August has been dry. Take a look at the deficit in Indianapolis.
Friday looks dry and breezy with highs in the low 80s. It will be less humid as dry air moves in behind a cold front. –Danielle Dozier