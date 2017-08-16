WATCH LIVE: Mourners gather to remember woman killed during Charlottesville protest
Indianapolis Colts fans invited to write letters of thanks to Peyton Manning

Posted 11:27 AM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:44AM, August 16, 2017

Peyton Manning during ceremony honoring 10 year anniversary of Super Bowl winning team on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts wants fans to let Peyton Manning know how much he means to them. They launched a “Letters to Peyton” campaign, which gives fans the opportunity to show their appreciation for Manning by writing letters of support and thanks.

Beginning today through October 8, fans can submit letters online at colts.com/Peyton, post a photo of them on social media using #ThankYouPeyton, or drop letters off at participating Indiana Papa John’s locations, the Colts Pro Shop in Lucas Oil Stadium or in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town on gamedays.

Letters can also be mailed to: Indianapolis Colts, Attn: Letters to Peyton, PO Box 53012, Indianapolis, IN 46253. A select number of fan letters will be featured on the Colts social media channels.

The campaign is part of the team’s efforts to honor Manning as they prepare to unveil his statue at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 7, and retire his jersey number during the 49ers vs. Colts game on October 8.

“The ‘Letters to Peyton’ campaign was created to give our fans around the world an opportunity to share their thanks to Peyton for all he has done for our franchise, our community and the game of football,” said Indianapolis Colts COO Pete Ward.