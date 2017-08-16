Crash involving minivans slows traffic in Beech Grove

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A crash involving a pair of minivans slowed traffic in the Beech Grove area Wednesday morning.

A minivan was turning onto Victory Drive when another vehicle heading southbound on Emerson Avenue crashed into.

There were no reported injuries. One van was totaled while the other sustained significant damage.

The crash backed up traffic in both directions on Emerson and also led to backups for cars coming onto Emerson from the eastbound and westbound ramps from 465.

The crash scene was clearing up by 8:50 a.m.