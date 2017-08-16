Garth Brooks bringing world tour to Indianapolis with October 7 concert

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tickets go on sale next week as country music legend Garth Brooks brings his world tour to Indianapolis.

It’s the first time he’s performed in the Circle City in 21 years. The Oct. 7 concert at Bankers Life Fieldhouse marks his final stop in the Indiana, Illinois and Ohio portion of the Garth Brooks World Tour. Trisha Yearwood will also perform.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Aug. 25, through Ticketmaster. There’s a strict limit of eight tickets per order.

They’ll be available through the following outlets:

ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks

Ticketmaster Express 1-866-448-7849 and 1-800-745-3000

The Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

There will be no sales at Ticketmaster outlets or the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office.