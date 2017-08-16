Historic dry spell continues with slim rain chances; More heat coming

ANOTHER DRY DAY

Through 5:30 pm no rainfall has been recorded at the official reporting station for the city of Indianapolis near the airport. Rain showers in eastern Illinois just before 3 pm hit the state line and died quickly. Any showers this evening and overnight will be widely scattered. Keep watering.

Since July 28th there has only been .12″ of rainfall in Indianapolis. This is the driest stretch for these dates in 116 years! August 2017 has moved to 5th driest on record. The driest August to date is 1940 with only a trace. This is the driest to date since 2001.

RAIN CHANCES

There will be a shower or thunderstorm around overnight but they will be few and far between. If you are get s downpour or even a thunderstorm consider yourself lucky. The threat for rain will reach its peak late morning to early afternoon on Thursday. This has been the best chance for rain in our recent 7 day forecasts but certainly no guarantee that you will get rain. Showers and t-storm chance is 100% but the COVERAGE will fall shy of 40% by early afternoon. If you don’t get the needed rainfall before 2-3 pm it looks less likely the rest of the afternoon.

Dry weather returns ending the work week and the next significant rain threat may not arrive until next Tuesday.

HOTTEST IN WEEKS

The temperature reached 89-degrees Wednesday afternoon – the warmest since July 22nd (25 days ago). The humidity has been rising steadily and Thursday afternoon the heat index surpassed 90-degrees at most reporting stations. With dry soils – heat thrives. More heat is expected later in the weekend and Sunday and Monday could reach the 90-degree mark. So far only 6 days have hit 90 this summer. We average 14 to date.