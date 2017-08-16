Hottest day of August on the way!

Good Wednesday morning! We are off to a warm and muggy start with mostly clear skies.

Yesterday we hit 88º and today we are looking at 89º in Indy! The rest of the area will reach into the mid and upper 80s.

We have a lot of dry time on the way but isolated rain and storms are possible late this afternoon. Keep that in mind if you are headed out to the State Fair.

We could start off Thursday morning with showers on radar, followed by redevelopment in the afternoon hours.

High pressure builds in briefly for Friday giving us a dry day. More rain is possible Saturday but the end of the weekend will be dry. Conditions are shaping up nicely to view the Solar Eclipse on Monday!