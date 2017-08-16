Indiana University announces full 2017-18 basketball schedule

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The new era of Indiana basketball has its first official road map as the 2017-18 full schedule was released on Wednesday afternoon.

Archie Miller’s first game as head coach will take place at Assembly Hall on Nov. 10 against Indiana State.

Competition quickly ramps up as the likely preseason no. 1 team in the country, Duke, plays their only non-conference away game at Assembly Hall on Nov. 29.

“I think we have a challenging schedule that gives us a lot of opportunities to become a better team,” noted Miller. “With Seton Hall, Louisville, Notre Dame and nine Big Ten opponents away from home, we have a chance to put together a very good resume,” he went on to say.

Something new this year are Big Ten conference games beginning in early December when the Hoosiers take on Michigan and Iowa.

The early league games are due to the Big Ten Conference hosting this year’s conference tournament in Madison Square Garden in New York, February 28 through March 4, a week earlier in the season than normal.

Starting with the Duke game, IU begins what could be their hardest non-conference slate of games ever. After hosting the Blue Devils at home, IU plays Michigan in Ann Arbor, Iowa, Louisville on the road and concludes with Notre Dame in Indianapolis.

Four of those teams were in the tournament last season, excluding Iowa, but the Hawkeyes are looking to be back after their only key loss was Peter Jok.

If the Hoosiers can string together wins during that early-season stretch, it will certainly look good in the eyes of the committee come March.

Take a look at the schedule below. All game times at this point are TBA.

Full Schedule:

10/28 vs. Marian (exhibition)

11/5 vs. Univ. of Indy (exhibition)

11/10 vs. Indiana State

11/12 vs. Howard

11/15 vs. Seton Hall

11/19 vs. USF

11/22 vs. Arkansas St.

11/24 vs. Eastern Michigan

11/29 vs. Duke

12/2 vs. Michigan

12/4 vs. Iowa

12/9 vs. Louisville

12/16 vs. Notre Dame (Crossroads Classic)

12/18 vs. IPFW

12/21 vs. Tennessee Tech

12/29 vs. Youngstown State

1/2 vs. Wisconsin

1/6 vs. Minnesota

1/9 vs. Penn State

1/14 vs. Northwestern

1/19 vs. Michigan State

1/22 vs. Maryland

1/24 vs. Illinois

1/28 vs. Purdue

1/30 vs. Ohio State

2/3 vs. Michigan State

2/5 vs. Rutgers

2/9 vs. Minnesota

2/14 vs. Illinois

2/17 vs. Iowa

2/20 vs. Nebraska

2/23 vs. Ohio State

2/28 – 3/4 – Big Ten Tournament at Madison Square Garden

Away games = italics