Perry Township announces changes to school start, end times

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Perry Township is changing school start and end times to make sure students get home in a timely manner.

School officials say classes will start ten minutes earlier, and end 15 minutes earlier for students in Tiers one and two. Changes will not be made to Tier 3. The changes start next Monday, August 21.

Officials say they looked at other options, but changing times was the best way to deal with transportation adjustments. They say they’ve notified families.

The new times for Tiers 1 and 2 will be as follows: