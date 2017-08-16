Portillo’s central Indiana grand opening set for September 26

FISHERS, Ind. – Fans of Chicago staple, Portillo’s, will only have to wait a little longer to begin enjoying unbelievable Italian beef sandwiches, hot dogs and more.

The company announced that Tuesday, September 26 will be the grand opening for their Fishers location.

The 9,000-square-foot restaurant will be located at 116th St. and USA Parkway between the new Ikea store and Top Golf site.

Portillo’s is holding a special sneak peek celebration sometime in the near future, to register for a chance to attend click here.

The company plans to hire over 150 employees for the new location.

Interested applicants can visit Portillo’s temporary hiring center location at The Wellington Banquet and Catering Center at 9775 N by NE Blvd., or apply online at joinalegend.com.