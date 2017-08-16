WATCH LIVE: Mourners gather to remember woman killed during Charlottesville protest
AMBER ALERT declared for 3 children believed to be with Brownsburg shooting suspect

Project Inspire offers career consultation, opportunities to forge new path

Posted 12:06 PM, August 16, 2017, by

American Senior Communities is offering "Project Inspire," a series of networking events meant to help people learn more about a career with the company.

Steve Hembree, a wound care nurse and Iraq war veteran, and Laura Lingle, a senior human resources specialist, discuss the upcoming events on this week's edition of Angela Answers.

There are four upcoming Project Inspire events*:

  • August 17 at Rick's Cafe Boatyard
  • August 24 at Champps in Castleton
  • August 31 at Rick's Cafe Boatyard
  • September 7 at Champps in Castleton

*all events start at 3 p.m.

Learn more about Project Inspire and careers with ASC here