Project Inspire offers career consultation, opportunities to forge new path

American Senior Communities is offering "Project Inspire," a series of networking events meant to help people learn more about a career with the company.
Steve Hembree, a wound care nurse and Iraq war veteran, and Laura Lingle, a senior human resources specialist, discuss the upcoming events on this week's edition of Angela Answers.
There are four upcoming Project Inspire events*:
- August 17 at Rick's Cafe Boatyard
- August 24 at Champps in Castleton
- August 31 at Rick's Cafe Boatyard
- September 7 at Champps in Castleton
*all events start at 3 p.m.