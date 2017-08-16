RECIPE: Grilled White Cheddar with Pears, Walnut Pesto & Cranberry Mustard

Grilled White Cheddar with Pears, Walnut Pesto & Cranberry Mustard

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients for Sandwich

8 slices Arnold®, Brownberry®, Oroweat® Country Buttermilk bread

8 slices white cheddar cheese

2 Bartlett pears (peeled, cored and sliced)

Walnut pesto (recipe below)

Cranberry mustard (recipe below)

Extra virgin olive oil

Ingredients for Walnut Pesto

2 cups walnuts

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Ingredients for Cranberry Mustard

1 cup grain mustard

¼ cup dried cranberries

Directions for Walnut Pesto

Preheat the oven to 300° F.

Spread the walnuts on a sheet pan and toast in the oven until fragrant. Transfer the walnuts to a food processor and roughly chop. Slowly add the oil and continue to process until you have a spreadable (but not too smooth) pesto; the walnuts release their own oils so be patient while adding oil. Season with salt and pepper and refrigerate for up to one week.

Directions for Cranberry Mustard

Plump cranberries by soaking in warm water for 30 minutes. Drain and roughly chop. Add to grain mustard, stir together and refrigerate.

Directions for Sandwich

On 4 slices of Country Buttermilk bread, spread the walnut pesto. Add one slice of cheese to each, then sliced pears, then last piece of cheese. Top with cranberry mustard and second slice of bread.

In a medium skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Place sandwiches one at a time in skillet and cook for 3-5 minutes before flipping (check for color and temperature: cheese should be melted and bread golden). If the bread is sticking, allow to cook slightly longer and it will unstick itself.

Remove from skillet, pat dry of any excess olive oil, cut in half and serve.