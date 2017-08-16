Video shows woman being tackled to the ground after 2 attacked with knife at Indiana State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- Video taken at the Indiana State Fair Tuesday shows police responding to an incident where two people were injured by a woman allegedly wielding a knife.

The incident occurred in the midway area, where a lot of crowds gather. The attack started as an altercation between a group of women, police say.

In the video, police are seen restraining several women and tackling one to the ground as she ran away. The woman was then placed in handcuffs.

Keionyae Gray, 24, was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery. State police say she used a box cutter-type knife.

The victims suffered minor superficial wounds and were treated at the scene.

Indiana State Fair Commission Communications Manager Sharon Smith issued this statement:

The Indiana State Fair is committed to providing a safe and fun experience for all who attend the fair. Our security team works closely with law enforcement to protect the public by using both proactive and reactive measures to ensure the safety and security of fairgoers. Last evening we experienced an isolated incident on the Midway. This incident was handled swiftly by the Indiana State Police.

Smith says the fair's no weapons policy is publicized at gates, online and in printed materials.