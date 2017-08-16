Woman suffers severe injuries after crash involving school bus and motorcycle

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman suffered severe injuries after a crash Wednesday morning involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the crash happened around 6 a.m. at 38th Street and Shadeland.

The woman was going southbound on Shadeland as the bus was trying to turn from northbound Shadeland to westbound 38th Street. Police said the motorcyclist clipped the back bumper of the bus and then skidded out.

The woman was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital with severe injuries to the lower part of her body, police said.

The IPS school bus was just beginning its route for the morning and no students were on the bus.

Part of the road was blocked for the investigation and clean-up.