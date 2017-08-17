Anderson mother plans parade to celebrate 21st birthday of son with disabilities

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson mother is planning a parade on Saturday to celebrate the birthday of her son with disabilities.

Kim Davis-Robinette says her son Matthew will turn 21 next week and she wanted to do something special.

Kim says her son has a chromosome deficiency, which caused significant brain malformation, cerebral palsy and autism. Because of his condition and his loud voice, the family is not able to travel with him.

His mother says parades are one of Matthew’s favorite things, because he can be as loud as wants.

“It is like Disney World for him,” she said.

Friends, family and anyone wanting to bring a smile to Matthew’s face are welcome to participate in the birthday event. Those participating will gather at Forest Hills Elementary between 1 and 1:45 p.m. Saturday. They plan to start heading towards Matthew’s house around 2 p.m.

“Saturday will be the best day ever for Matthew and the smile that he will have on his face will be his way of showing his gratitude and love right back to everyone involved,” said Kim.

If you can’t make it to the parade, Kim says you can send a card to Matthew at 1725 Kingsley Dr. in Anderson.