Best bets for buying jewelry

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Are you thinking about getting hitched, or maybe you're looking to buy a jewelry gift? If so, education first is key to getting a good deal and good service.

"When I first came here I didn't know anything about diamonds. I mean I didn't even know how to hold a loop. I didn't understand what an inclusion was and all these words they used," said customer Jay Gagne.

Now, Jay and his wife are almost regulars at the jewelry store. One of his friends recommended checking out Diamonds Direct, which used to be Distinctive Diamonds, off 82nd and Keystone in Indianapolis. Wherever you shop, planning in advance is key.

"We actually do a 3D image for you to visually see the ring in less than 24 hours. We can grow a wax mold so you can try the ring on your finger in less than 48 hours, and a finished piece takes about 4 weeks," said Megan Crabtree, VP Diamonds Direct

Also plan for financing when you're thinking about getting jewelry. Some places allow you to apply online to know the exact amount you're approved for before even walking into the store. And if you're like Jay Gagne, shop around. He went online, went out of state, and in state.

"I'm a financial adviser so my business is money. And my business is buying low and selling high, so the last thing I wanted to do is overpay for the first diamond that I ever purchased," said Gagne.

Despite finding a jewelry company he likes, Gagne still price-shops. He even bought himself a ring. That's part of another tip to check out the companies maintenance and warranty plan. It's not just about the price.

"And one of the things that happened, I don't know if it was sympathy weight or something else, but I was gaining weight with my pregnant wife, so the ring started to get tight on my finger. Despite having custom cuts on my ring the staff here took time to re-cut it and fit it perfectly," said Gagne.

If you can, find a place that selects the diamonds, cuts them and sell them. That can lower price as it cuts out the middle man. Warranties are also vital as most people keep jewelry for years, if not decades.

"With our warranty, we cover everything from sizing, rhodium plating, and replacement of the small diamonds, so we look at our customers as we want them as a customer for life so we truly take care of them for life," said Crabtree.

Keep in mind, if some places prices seem really good, the diamonds could be low quality. Also check out the companies upgrade policy. Some allow you to upgrade and will give you the original cost of your ring or more toward the purchase of another piece of jewelry. Finally, ask around. The best advice is often what you'll get from a friend, who has had a good experience or a bad one.