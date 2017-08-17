The Little Red Door sponsors dozens of women in the LiveStrong exercise program...we met one today. Plus we got details on how survivors and current patients can get help at the State Fair this weekend.
Cancer survivors and LiveStrong
-
9 dead, 28 missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia
-
13-day bicycle ride honors fallen officers, families
-
World’s oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at 113
-
Skin cancer survivor has message for others: ‘You couldn’t even see it’
-
Susan G. Komen to hold “Pink Parade” to make up for rained-out Race for Cure event
-
-
Zionsville student builds World War II memorial for Pearl Harbor survivor
-
Little Red Door cancer survivors day
-
Little Red Door helps cancer patients with their “new normal”
-
Ride or walk for 24-hours in an effort to pay it forward
-
Nine dead after crews pulled dozens from sweltering Texas truck in ‘horrific case of human trafficking’
-
-
Candlelight Vigil held in D.C. to honor fallen officers, including two Hoosier heroes
-
London police say death toll at 17 after Grenfell Tower fire
-
Million dollar federal grant funds new program to combat teen violence in Indy