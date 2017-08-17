× Chemical odor at Indiana School for the Blind sends three to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis responded to the Indiana School for the Blind Thursday afternoon after reports of a chemical smell.

Officials confirm that three people were reportedly been taken to St. Vincent Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two others were treated at the scene. Initial complaints received by authorities were difficulty breathing and congestion.

IFD says the cause of the smell was the school’s brand new HVAC system, which was installed a month ago.

The compressor automatically releases condensation and the mixture of air, compressor oil and water. It can reportedly produce a brief smell that may cause a congested feeling in the throat and difficulty breathing.

This happened around dismissal time, at around 3:15 p.m., and there were around 48 students and faculty in the school. None of those treated at the gas leak were children.

Officials said nothing hazardous was found. The scene was under control by 4:17 p.m.

The Indiana School for the Blind is located at 7725 N. College Ave. on the north side.