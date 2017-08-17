× Family reacts after young father is killed in workplace shooting in Brownsburg

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Two men are behind bars tonight accused of a taking part in a deadly workplace shooting that killed one person and injured another in Brownsburg.

Today the family for one of the victims is speaking out about the violence which set off a statewide manhunt.

Sitting in a car, two employees came under fire during shift change at a Home Goods distribution center in Brownsburg Tuesday night. The death of one of those victims Jesus Hueska has devastated his family.

“We’re just reeling and trying figure out how life goes on beyond this,” said Hueska’s mother-in-law Nicole Thomas.

Nicole says her son-in-law worked at Home Goods and was friends with the second victim Alicia Canizales.

Prosecutors say the shooting may have been domestic related because the alleged shooter Cristhian Garcia was in a relationship with Canizales, although Nicole doesn’t believe her son even knew the shooter.

“We’ll never know why it happened and that is probably the hardest because there’s no rhyme or reason to it. Jesus went to work to go support his family and he never came home,” said Thomas.

After police identified Garcia as the trigger man, they became concerned he may have abducted his three kids. As a result, authorities surrounded an Indianapolis home and issued an Amber Alert before eventually arresting the accused killer downtown.

Prosecutors now say a second suspect Julio Bonilla drove the Garcia to the scene and both men are charged with murder and attempted murder.

“That will bring a little bit of closure, but it won’t heel anything and I certainly hope that the prosecutor prosecutes to the full extent of the law,” said Thomas.

Nicole hopes her son is remembered as a loving father to a young daughter and a hard working provider who died for no reason.

“He adored his baby girl, my granddaughter and his only child. He was really the backbone of the family. A lot of people depended on him. They looked up to him and he was loved by many people,” said Thomas.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Hendricks County jail.