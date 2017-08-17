× Man found dead inside home after fire on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis firefighters responded to a fatal house fire Thursday morning.

Crews were dispatched just before 6 a.m. to a home in the 1800 block of New Street. The call was for a residence fire with possible entrapment.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes. They found 65-year-old Roderick B. Case dead inside the home.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department officials, firefighters had trouble getting inside the home due to clutter. There didn’t appear to be any working smoke alarms.

IFD said Case lived at the home for about 15 years. He lived alone.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.