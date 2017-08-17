Football Friday Night ready to return

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Football Friday Night is back!

The new high school season kicks off August 18 across the state as four central Indiana teams look to defend their titles won at Lucas Oil Stadium last November.

In class 6A, the Carmel Greyhounds finished third in the mighty MIC last fall before going on a playoff run that ended with a thrilling 16-13 overtime win over conference rival Center Grove in the title match. Carmel begins the new season as the number one ranked team, closely followed by a trio of other MIC schools: Ben Davis, Warren Central and Center Grove. The Warriors and the Trojans meet in the season opener on Warren’s home field in the game of the week.

Westfield edged Columbus East 16-13 to win the school’s first state football title in class 5A in 2016. The Shamrocks will be a threat again, but with Cathedral returning to 5A, expect the Irish to battle their way back after some early playoff exits in 6A.

Roncalli capped off a great run by longtime coach Bruce Scifres, completing a perfect season in 2016 with a state title, as the veteran bench boss retired on top. Now, it’s up to new coach Scott Marsh to see what the Rebels can do as they move up to class 5A.

Cardinal Ritter continued its dominance, taking the class 2A championship for coach Ty Hunt’s second title in the last four years, but they’ll move up to 3A, making their shot a repeating much tougher.

Expect new stars and schools to emerge as high school football begins anew Friday night.