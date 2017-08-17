× Gas leak at Indiana School for the Blind sends four to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis are at the Indiana School for the Blind Thursday afternoon in response to a gas leak.

Officials confirm that four people have reportedly been taken to the hospital. They have non-life threatening injuries.

No word at this time on what potentially caused the leak.

The Indiana School for the Blind is located at 7725 N. College Ave. on the north side.

We will update this story once we receive more information.