Gen Con 101

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- Gamers from around the world are set to take over downtown Indianapolis August 17-20 for Gen Con.

2017 marks the event’s 50th anniversary, but still a lot of people don’t know exactly what Gen Con is?

One man told Fox 59 “I think it’s a bunch of techies and gamers.”

Another said “It’s kind of like Comic Con, right?”

Both were wrong.

Gen Con is the largest gaming convention in North America.

People from all over the world come together for around the clock gaming.

Everything from trading card games, video and computer games, to table top games will be played inside the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium during the event.

But the question remains, where does the name Gen Con come from?

Gen Con is actually a shortened version of the event’s original name, The Lake Geneva Wargaming Convention.

The larger than life convention started out as a small gather in Geneva, Wisconsin in the 1968.

Another Gen Con fun fact: 2017 is the first time the event has sold out. Organizers estimate more than 60,000 people will attend the convention this year.