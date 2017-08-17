Getting ready for Monday’s solar eclipse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- On Monday, all eyes will be on the sky for the solar eclipse. For the first time in nearly a century, a total solar eclipse will be visible from coast to coast.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the historic event.

“A total eclipse is the most spectacular event, astronomical event you can see in your lifetime. Nothing compares to it,” explains Brian Murphy, director of Holcomb Observatory at Butler University.

A solar eclipse is when the moon passes between the earth and sun, all three aligning. Some states are in what’s referred to as the Path of Totality, a stretch of where the sun will be fully covered by the moon. Indiana is not in the Path of Totality so Hoosiers will see partial coverage.

“It starts around 12:58 Indianapolis time, you’ll start to see a little bit of the moon start to move a little in front of the sun. Then it’s 90% eclipse that’s when the sun almost looks like a crescent through the glasses, that’ll be at 2:25. Then at 3:48 the eclipse ends,” explains Murphy.

Experts warn staring at the sun without property solar safety glasses could burn your eyes, causing permanent damage. The solar safety glasses are flying off the shelves. FOX 59 called several places including Lowes, Carmel Clay Library, Ace Hardware; all were sold out of solar glasses.

“It’s really like a once in a lifetime thing to see the actual total eclipse,” explains Matt Bigler, an eclipse fanatic.

Thursday night, Butler University held an “All American Eclipse” event, the line stretched throughout campus. Earlier in the day, the university sold $2 solar glasses, which sold out in less than an hour.

Some Hoosiers, like Matt Bigler are making the road trip in order to get a better view in the Path of Totality.

“Oh no doubt, it’s a nerd thing to do, I’m happy to do it,” explains Matt Bigler, an eclipse enthusiast.

Click here for tips on how to make your own pinhole camera projector.